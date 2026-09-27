Jang Seo-hee Acknowledges Controversy Over the Tear Mole in "Temptation of Wife": "Viewers Pointed Out That It Looked Different in Every Episode"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Jang Seo-hee revealed an anecdote from the filming of the drama "Temptation of Wife," saying viewers pointed out that the location and size of her tear mole were different in every episode.

Appearing on Kim Dae-hee's YouTube channel "Kkondaehee" on the 26th, Jang Seo-hee talked about the tear mole she wore when Goo Eun-jae returned as Min So-hee in "Temptation of Wife."

The production team also spent considerable time considering how a character who returned alive to seek revenge after being abandoned by her husband should look different from before.

Jang Seo-hee recalled, "At first, the writer wondered whether I should wear glasses. My face clearly had to look different." She added, "Then the director asked, 'What about a mole?'"

The location of the mole was also difficult to settle on. After considering several spots, including her cheek and beneath her nose, Jang Seo-hee suggested placing it beneath her eye after thinking about Goo Eun-jae's story.

After testing different locations herself, the mole settled beneath the outer corner of her eye and became a signature feature that identified Min So-hee.

The problem emerged after the show began airing. Jang Seo-hee said she was surprised by viewers' keen eyes after posts such as "The mole is in a different place every time" and "The mole is a different size" appeared on the viewer message board.

In the end, the makeup team took separate photos of the mole and used them as a reference to match its location each time.

Jang Seo-hee explained, "Later, the makeup team took photos of just the mole and kept drawing it on for me."

Jang Seo-hee also expressed delight that the tear mole and the OST continued to be parodied on various comedy programs even after the drama ended.

She said, "It has lasted longer because people keep parodying it. It was 2009, and now it's 2026. They still parody it from time to time. I'm very proud."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.