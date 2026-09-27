Roh Joo-hyun Uses a Luxury Senior Living Unit Worth Over KRW 1.1 Billion as a Second Home; Monthly Costs in the KRW 3 Million Range

[Sportschosun Park A-ram, Reporter] Actor Roh Joo-hyun has drawn attention after it was revealed that he uses a luxury senior residence as a second home.

On the 18th, a video titled "The Final Home He Chose After Selling His KRW 6 Billion House" was posted on actor Sa Mi-ja's YouTube channel. In the video, Sa Mi-ja and her husband visited a premium senior living community to explore housing options for their retirement and toured its facilities.

Sa Mi-ja toured the senior living community, which offered everything from medical services to various leisure facilities. It drew attention for its wide range of spaces for residents, including a health management center, Pilates and golf facilities, a movie theater, and karaoke rooms.

Sa Mi-ja was particularly interested in the medical support system, under which each resident is assigned a personal nurse. She also met with actual residents and spoke with them about their experiences and costs.

Then, an unexpected name came up. When the production staff conducting the tour asked whether Roh Joo-hyun lived there, a representative explained, "He currently uses it as a second home," adding, "He comes and goes."

Sa Mi-ja also reacted after it became known that Roh Joo-hyun uses the facility as one of his residences. She joked, "It feels like just yesterday that we acted in a drama together, but Roh Joo-hyun has now become a true high-class, rich guy. I've become an ordinary old woman," drawing laughs.

Roh Joo-hyun's second home, which was shown later, featured a cleanly designed living room and kitchen. The senior living community was introduced as a complex made up of several buildings and a central area, with various amenities for residents.

The costs required to move in were also revealed. For a 28-pyeong unit, the deposit ranged from KRW 1.17 billion to approximately KRW 1.18 billion. Monthly living expenses were listed at KRW 3.15 million for one resident and KRW 3.90 million for two residents.

Meanwhile, Sa Mi-ja said that the visit had changed her views on moving into a senior living community. Although she had not considered it in the past, experiencing the various facilities and services firsthand led her to seriously reflect on housing options for her later years.

Roh Joo-hyun made his debut in 1968 as a member of the fifth class of publicly recruited television talents at Tongyang Broadcasting Company (TBC) and has worked as an actor for many years. After appearing in numerous productions, he recently shared updates on his life through his home and café in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.