RESCENE Member May's Top Zipper 'Slides Down' on University Festival Stage... Members Rush Over After the Performance

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] May, a member of girl group RESCENE, experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction when the zipper on her outfit came undone during a university festival performance.

May continued performing until the end, while her fellow members rushed over to adjust her outfit as soon as the performance was over.

On the 26th, a fancam video of RESCENE performing at the Myongji University festival was shared on online communities and social media.

In the video, RESCENE performed "Deja Vu." During the performance, the zipper on the back of May's reworked T-shirt slid down, but she continued with the choreography.

When their paths brought them close, she alerted MINAMI to the situation, saying, "Unnie, the back of my clothes!"

After noticing what had happened, MINAMI approached May with Woni immediately after the performance ended.

The two pulled up the fallen zipper and adjusted May's clothes. After receiving help from her fellow members, May smiled and brought the performance to a close.

As the video spread, attention focused on May, who continued performing despite the unexpected situation, as well as her fellow members, who immediately took care of her outfit.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.