Kwon Sang-woo's 17-year-old son surpasses his 183-cm father in a remarkable growth spurt, with striking good looks

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Kwon Sang-woo's 17-year-old son, Rook Hee, has attracted attention with his dramatic growth, even surpassing his father's height.

Kwon Rook Hee posted photos showing his recent activities on his social media account on the 27th.

The photos show Rook Hee posing alongside his father, Kwon Sang-woo. In another shot, the two draw attention by posing affectionately with their arms around each other's shoulders.

Rook Hee's dramatic growth in his casual outfit particularly caught people's attention. Not only is he taller than his father, Kwon Sang-woo, who is reportedly 183 centimeters tall, but he also drew attention with his good looks, which closely resemble his father's.

Kwon Sang-woo recently revealed through his wife, actress Son Tae-young's YouTube channel, that their son Rook Hee, who lives in the United States, had obtained his driver's license.

At the time, Kwon Sang-woo said, "Whether it's school, an academy, or soccer, he goes by himself. Even when he meets friends for a meal, they each drive their own cars," adding, "As a parent, I do worry." He described how daily life had become more convenient now that his son could drive and get around on his own, while also acknowledging his concerns as a parent.

Son Tae-young also made headlines last April when she revealed that she had purchased a used Jeep for her son before he began driving. The vehicle she chose was a 2023 model-year hybrid SUV from the Jeep brand, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. New models are priced in the 70 million to 90 million won range, while used vehicles are reportedly much cheaper, ranging from the mid-30 million won range to the high-40 million won range.

Meanwhile, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in 2008 and have one son and one daughter. Son Tae-young lives in New Jersey, United States, for their children's education, while Kwon Sang-woo continues to live apart from his family, traveling between South Korea and the United States.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.