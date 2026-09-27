Go Young-wook Takes Another Jab at Yoo Jae-suk After Recording Is Canceled Due to Cold and Body Aches: "I Guess He Can Get Plenty of Rest Now"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Former Roo'Ra member Go Young-wook shared news that television personality Yoo Jae-suk's recording had been canceled and mentioned Yoo again.

On the 27th, Go Young-wook posted on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, "I guess he can get plenty of rest after this."

He also shared an article titled, "Yoo Jae-suk Cancels Recording on the Day Due to a Cold and Body Aches... First Time Since His 1991 Debut."

Earlier, on the 22nd, Yoo Jae-suk canceled the recording of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Whenever Possible" on the day of filming because his health had deteriorated. It was the first such cancellation since his debut.

Yoo was reportedly suffering from severe cold and body aches, along with a high fever, and was not in normal condition. Nevertheless, he headed to the filming site. Ultimately, he was unable to recover his condition, and after discussions, the decision was made to cancel the recording.

This was not the first time Go Young-wook had taken aim at Yoo Jae-suk. On July 15, Go shared a screenshot from the July 12 broadcast of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Hangout with Yoo." The image showed Yoo Jae-suk, Haha and Joo Woo-jae, including a scene in which Yoo said, "Please let us all be happy and become rich."

Regarding this, Go wrote, "Could he really love being on television this much... How much richer does he need to become to be satisfied... His greed knows no bounds." Although he did not directly mention anyone, the interpretation that the remarks were aimed at Yoo Jae-suk spread online based on the broadcast footage and its context.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook debuted as a member of Roo'Ra in 1994 and rose to great popularity. He was later sentenced to prison for sex crimes against minors and forced out of the entertainment industry.

He was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting and forcibly molesting three minors between 2010 and 2012. In 2013, the Supreme Court upheld his sentence of two years and six months in prison. He was released after completing his sentence in 2015 and was also ordered to have his personal information disclosed and wear a location-tracking electronic device for three years. The period during which he had to wear an electronic ankle monitor ended in July 2018. More recently, Go faced strong criticism after sharing images of himself running outdoors in shorts.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.