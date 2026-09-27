'Kim Seung-soo Hasn't Dated in 16 Years'—At 55, He Goes on an Overnight Blind Date with His Mother and Touts His 'Male Hormone Levels' in a Bid to Marry ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Kim Seung-soo, who has not dated for 16 years, went on a blind date with his mother.

The episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My Little Old Boy' airing on the 27th will show Kim Seung-soo and Song Jong-ho taking part in a 'My Little Old Boy-style overnight blind date' with their mothers.

Kim Seung-soo, who has not dated for 16 years, and Song Jong-ho, who has no intention of getting married, went on the blind date with their mothers, drawing attention. The two mother-son pairs were filled with anticipation at the possibility of meeting the women of their dreams and could not hide their excitement when the beautiful blind-date candidates appeared. Shin Dong-yup and Seo Jang-hoon, the actual MC of the overnight blind date, could not contain their admiration, saying, "They are extremely attractive," and, "Where did you find women like them?" From the very beginning, the two mother-son pairs made each other laugh by saying, "Let's compete," and, "I won't give way."

When it was time for the parents to introduce their children, MC Seo Jang-hoon explained, "People's choices change a lot at this point," noting that their feelings could shift depending on how each son was presented. As Seo Jang-hoon had explained, the parents enthusiastically promoted their sons' appearance, wealth and cooking skills. Kim Seung-soo's mother even touted her son's male hormone levels, heating up the atmosphere. She then asked one of the blind-date candidates an unexpected question. After hearing it, Kim Seung-soo despaired, saying, "I'm done for today because of that question, Mom." The unexpected question that left both Kim Seung-soo and the studio bewildered is raising curiosity.

Following the sons' choices, one-on-one dates got underway. As befits a blind date, the conversation moved without hesitation from views on dating and marriage to plans for children. Startled by the rapid progression, MC Seo Jang-hoon lamented, "Why would you bring up all that on the first meeting?" He eventually shouted, "Don't!" while Kim Seung-soo's mother reportedly sighed, saying, "I think he's given up." Attention is focused on what happened during the two men's one-on-one dates.

The 'My Little Old Boy-style overnight blind date' featuring Kim Seung-soo and Song Jong-ho, which has left everyone excited, will air on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' at 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, the 27th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.