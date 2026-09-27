"I paid KRW 1.89 million in child support only twice": Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im's legal battle over KRW 50 million in child support

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, is reportedly embroiled in a legal dispute over approximately KRW 50 million in unpaid child support and interest after making only two payments of the KRW 1.89 million in monthly child support he had agreed to pay his ex-wife, Heo Yang-im, following their divorce in April 2024.

On the 27th, the YouTube channel "Respect Lee Jin-ho" uploaded a video titled "'I only got to see my son six times': Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im finally face a court battle... The full story behind the KRW 50 million child-support dispute."

Lee Jin-ho, a former entertainment reporter, discussed the child-support dispute between Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im in the video. Heo Yang-im's side filed a lawsuit against Ko Ji-yong on the 5th, seeking payment of the unpaid child support, and also applied for a provisional attachment of his assets. His bank accounts and insurance policies were reportedly seized in the process.

Ko Ji-yong was reportedly supposed to pay KRW 1.89 million in child support each month. However, Lee Jin-ho explained, "Only two payments were actually made—in August and September—after the divorce in April 2024. The unpaid child support amounted to about KRW 40 million, and with interest added, the total became KRW 50 million."

Lee Jin-ho explained that Ko Ji-yong had been unable to pay child support because he lacked the financial means after spending a large amount on surgery for cirrhosis. "Ko Ji-yong could not afford to pay child support because he had spent a large amount on surgery for cirrhosis. His health deteriorated, preventing him from working, and even while he was unable to work, medical bills continued to pile up, leaving him in financial difficulty," he said.

Ko Ji-yong's side said he began working after his health recently improved and tried to repay the child support gradually. He actually made payments in August and September. After Heo Yang-im's side filed the lawsuit, he expressed his intention to repay the unpaid amount in installments, but claimed that the proposal was not accepted.

The two also hold opposing positions regarding visitation rights.

According to Lee Jin-ho, Ko Ji-yong's side sought visitation after the divorce but claimed that interference from Heo Yang-im's side meant he saw the child only six times over two years. Heo Yang-im's side, however, submitted evidence that Ko Ji-yong was the one who refused to see the child immediately after the divorce. In fact, in May and October 2024, Ko Ji-yong sent Heo Yang-im messages to the effect that, "It is difficult to see the child" and "I will contact you once I recover."

In response, Ko Ji-yong's side argued that he had been unable to see the child because of ongoing health problems, including cirrhosis, during the divorce process. The problems were serious enough to require him to be hospitalized for one or three months at a time. His side added that, after recovering, he expressed a desire to see the child, but Heo Yang-im's side did not allow them to meet, refuting Heo Yang-im's claims.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im married in 2013 and welcomed their son, Ko Seung-jae, the following year. The family appeared together on KBS 2TV's "The Return of Superman" in 2017 and received widespread affection, but they belatedly revealed last July that they had divorced two years earlier. The two have since become embroiled in a legal dispute over child support and visitation with their son.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.