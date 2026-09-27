Kim Ki-bang's Wife in Zo In-sung's Arms... Debate Over Husband's 'Cheating' Joke

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Photos of actor Zo In-sung and Kim Ki-bang's wife, Kim Hee-kyung, have attracted attention online.

As Kim Ki-bang joked that his wife's admiration for Zo In-sung amounted to 'cheating,' reactions to the photo were divided.

Kim Hee-kyung recently posted a photo she took with Zo In-sung on her personal channel.

In the photo, Kim Hee-kyung is smiling brightly in a pose that makes it look as though she is being held by Zo In-sung. Zo In-sung took the photo with his arm around Kim Hee-kyung's shoulder.

Kim Hee-kyung captioned it "(Im)Possible Love," parodying the title of the film Possible Love, which stars Zo In-sung.

She recently attended Zo In-sung's film premiere and after-party as well, and expressed her admiration for the longtime acquaintance, saying, "Even though I've been seeing him for almost 10 years, my heart still races."

She added that Zo In-sung's steady stream of films gives her opportunities to go out, saying, "I'm simply grateful to him for working so hard. I'm even more grateful to my husband."

Her husband, Kim Ki-bang, also appeared to know about her admiration and jokingly reacted by using the term 'cheating.'

Reactions became divided after the photo spread. Some said it was a photo taken between people with a longstanding friendship and that Kim Ki-bang had taken it in stride, while others found it uncomfortable that a married person had shared a photo in close physical contact with someone of the opposite sex.

Although Kim Ki-bang's reference to 'cheating' was a joke, the term itself also drew attention, fueling an ongoing debate over a single photo.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.