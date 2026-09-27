Kim Moo-yul Becomes a Global Star... ♥ Yoon Seung-ah Says, "My Husband Is Busy, So I Handle Childcare on My Own and Have No Personal Time Because of Work"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Yoon Seung-ah shared an update on her busy life, saying she has been juggling childcare and work because of her husband Kim Moo-yul's hectic schedule.

On the 27th, a video titled "A Complete Collection of the Shopping Items You Were Curious About" was posted on the YouTube channel Seungaroun.

In the video, Yoon Seung-ah discussed her condition, saying, "I haven't gotten my voice back for more than a week because of a cold. I'm not seriously ill; I just have a pretty bad runny nose."

She also explained why she had been unable to upload a vlog over the past week.

Yoon Seung-ah said, "My husband has been so busy that I've been swept up in it too. I've been extremely busy every day taking care of our son Won and our dogs Tin and Daram while also working." She added, "I wake up at dawn and have been so busy that I really haven't had any personal time. That's why I couldn't film. I just didn't have time to shoot a vlog."

Kim Moo-yul has recently drawn attention from global viewers through the Netflix series "Teach You a Lesson."

Despite her busy schedule, Yoon Seung-ah revealed the shopping items her fans had been curious about. She introduced the items she had recently purchased, saying, "It's been a really long time since I filmed the items I've been shopping for."

Meanwhile, Yoon Seung-ah and Kim Moo-yul married in 2015 and are beloved as one of the entertainment industry's most affectionate couples. Eight years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first son in June 2023. They have received widespread support by sharing glimpses of their everyday parenting and family life on social media and YouTube.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.