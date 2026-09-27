Song Hye-kyo sprawls out on a sofa under a luxury-brand wrapping-paper blanket, showcasing her quirky charm

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Song Hye-kyo drew attention by sharing a glimpse of herself enjoying a leisurely moment in comfortable clothes.

On the 27th, Song Hye-kyo posted a photo on her social media along with a brief greeting: "Good night."

The photo showed Song Hye-kyo leaning against a sofa with her eyes closed as she rested. Unlike the glamorous image she usually presents in her projects and pictorials, she wore glasses and exuded a natural, unadorned atmosphere.

What particularly caught attention was the unusual item covering her body. She was seen using a large piece of packaging from luxury brand Bottega Veneta as if it were a blanket.

The combination of Song Hye-kyo relaxing comfortably and the unexpected wrapping-paper blanket highlighted her down-to-earth and playful charm.

It was a different side of her from the sophisticated style and elegant atmosphere she has shown at official events and in pictorials. By sharing her unvarnished daily life, she gave fans a more approachable glimpse of herself.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo is set to meet viewers in a new project through the Netflix series 'Tantara,' which will be released in December.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.