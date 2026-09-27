Do Kyung-wan Secretly Reveals Jang Yoon-jeong's "100 Million-Won-Range Watch": "I'm Afraid I'll Drop It"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Do Kyung-wan revealed his wife Jang Yoon-jeong's watch collection and was surprised by the exceptional heft of her full-gold Rolex.

In a video uploaded to the YouTube channel Dojang TV on the 26th, Do Kyung-wan said, "There have been a lot of comments asking to see Jang Yoon-jeong's watches," adding, "I thought I'd introduce them to you without Jang Yoon-jeong knowing."

After showing Jang Yoon-jeong's Tiffany, Breitling, TISSOT and Cartier watches one by one, he brought out a Rolex as the final piece.

Do Kyung-wan introduced it as "an extraordinarily expensive watch."

He continued, "It's the kind of watch Jang Yoon-jeong would approve of as worthy of wearing. It's dazzling. It feels incredibly heavy just holding it. I'm afraid I'll drop it," he said in admiration.

He also said that he did not own a full-gold watch. Do Kyung-wan explained, "I can't afford to buy one, and given my personality, if I had a full-gold watch, I would have kept it on display and never worn it even once."

Jang Yoon-jeong, on the other hand, said she had actually worn the watch on television, stating, "I wore it several times when I served as a judge on Mr. Trot and Miss Trot."

The watch Do Kyung-wan revealed is a full-gold Rolex Day-Date. The video did not disclose its exact purchase price.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.