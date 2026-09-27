Young Tak's 'Kkeokeo' Hits the Mark, Takes No. 1 Despite Music Bank Cancellation

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Young Tak has proven his immense popularity.

Young Tak took the top spot on the September Week 4 K-Chart, released through the official website of KBS2's 'Music Bank,' with 'Kkeokeo,' the title track from his third full-length album, 'GOGO.' However, 'Music Bank' was canceled that day due to the live broadcast of the '2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games,' meaning viewers unfortunately could not see an encore performance.

Young Tak announced the 'Music Bank' win by reposting on his official social media a post from producer Ji Gwang Min, who co-created 'Kkeokeo.' Through his agency, Abyss Company, he said, "I ended up taking first place on a music show, something I never expected. Thank you, Youngblues, the official fan club. It's all thanks to Youngblues. It would have been even better if I could have shared the joy of winning first place with Youngblues at the venue and shown you an encore performance. It's unfortunate, but I will definitely share this joy through other content. Please wait just a little longer."

'Kkeokeo' is an electronic dance track that portrays moments when people have to move forward but do not want to, and when they seem to know everything but still fumble. It conveys the courage to believe that it is okay to move in an unexpected direction. Its signature choreography, featuring free-form body bends, blends with the addictive melody and has sparked a challenge craze.

On YouTube, the music video for 'Kkeokeo' entered Korea's Top 100 popular music videos chart, while the song also made the country's Top 100 popular songs chart. The 'Kkeokeo' suit dance video released on the 1theK Originals YouTube channel surpassed 500,000 views within a week of its release and went on to rank among Korea's Top 100 popular music videos.

The album has also shown formidable strength. 'GOGO' recorded first-week sales of 370,463 copies, according to Hanteo Chart, and topped Hanteo Chart's weekly album chart for the third week of September with an album index of 315,200.72 points and sales of 303,724 copies. It ranked second on the weekly World Chart with a World Index score of 11,590.02 points. It also claimed the top spot on Circle Chart's Week 38 retail album chart, covering the 13th through the 19th.

'GOGO' is an album on which Young Tak participated in writing lyrics, composing, and arranging 11 of its 12 tracks. With this release, Young Tak has established himself as a singer recognized for both mass appeal and musicality.

Young Tak will hold his solo concert 'TAK SHOW5' from October 3 to 5 at Korea University Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul, followed by performances in Jeonju on October 24 and 25, Daegu on November 28 and 29, Incheon on December 19 and 20, and Busan on January 16 and 17, 2027.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.