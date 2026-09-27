Hong Jin-kyung Flustered by Joo Woo-jae's 'Daughter-in-Law' Question: "So You're Just Saying Whatever Because There's No Standards Review"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Joo Woo-jae turned the mood of the 'chaebol daughter-in-law' skit on its head by asking Hong Jin-kyung, "What kind of daughter-in-law were you?"

In a Netflix video from "Screwballs" recently released by Studio 2Plus, the cast chatted while adopting the concept of chaebol family daughters-in-law.

Hong Jin-kyung said, "I'm not anyone's daughter-in-law. I'm proudly my own person."

The members then picked up on the past tense in her remark, asking, "You used to be a daughter-in-law?"

Joo Woo-jae asked, "Is this the real-life version? Are we going all the way for real?" He then followed up with, "What kind of daughter-in-law were you?"

Even after Hong Jin-kyung reacted to the unexpected question by saying, "Hey, wait a minute," the teasing continued.

The other members asked Kim Sook whether she had ever been a daughter-in-law, and she replied, "I'm clean."

The members then teased Hong Jin-kyung once again, asking, "So is everyone here dirty?" The remark added to the laughter.

As the jokes continued, Hong Jin-kyung voiced her playful frustration, saying, "You're just saying whatever you want because Netflix has no standards review."

She added, "Shouldn't we set up something like a standards review room here, too?" bringing the skit's scene to a humorous close.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.