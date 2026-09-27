IVE's Rei to Release First OST Since Debut—"Hello," Theme Song for "Dive Into You," Set for Release on the 27th

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rei of girl group IVE will release her first OST since debut.

Rei will release "Hello," Part 1 of the OST for the new Disney+ and Channel A drama "Dive Into You," at 6 p.m. on the 27th.

"Dive Into You" is a first-love rescue romance drama about a top actress whose soul is swapped with that of her twin older brother after an accident of unknown origin. She travels back to the past and struggles to prevent the death of her first love. "Hello" is a song that captures the desperate desire to reach a cherished person again by traveling back through time, as well as the love one wants to protect. It heightens the emotional arcs of the characters and leaves a deep impression.

With her more mature vocals and delicate emotional delivery, Rei is set to enrich the drama's wistful mood and narrative. The track will be released in both Korean and Japanese versions, offering listeners a fresh experience.

Rei previously participated in writing the lyrics for IVE's "Royal," "After LIKE," and "Kitsch." In February, she also clearly showcased her distinct musical color by presenting her self-written song "In Your Heart" as her first solo track on IVE's second full-length album, "Revive Plus."

Last year, she also joined Liz on a tribute album commemorating the 45th anniversary of Japanese singer Seiko Matsuda's debut. They covered "Rock'n Rouge," drawing attention from global music fans. Rei also featured on "Push," a pre-release track from the second mini-album "Gwang" by MONSTA X's Joohoney, released in January, doubling the song's appeal with her unique vocal tone.

She is also continuing to connect with fans through her solo YouTube content "Ttara Haebol Rei," where she shows off her candid and witty banter.

Expectations are mounting to see what new appeal Rei, who has showcased a diverse range of charms across various fields, will bring with her first OST since debut.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.