'Kwon Min-a Calls Out Jimin Over 11 Years of Bullying': Jimin Shows Off Full-Body Tattoos and Gyaru Fashion, Wiping Away Her AOA Image

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kwon Min-a, formerly of the group AOA, once again called out Jimin, saying she is suffering from the aftereffects of 11 years of bullying. Against this backdrop, Jimin is drawing attention after unveiling a bold fashion look.

On the 26th, Jimin posted several photos on her account with the caption, "Chuseok in Hong Kong." In the photos, Jimin showed off a distinctive look that paired a sheer lingerie outfit with knit hot pants, thigh-high stockings and red high heels. With her hair dyed blonde and even her eyebrows bleached, she perfectly pulled off the gyaru fashion that has recently been attracting attention thanks to the group RESCENE.

Jimin debuted with AOA in 2012. However, after Kwon Min-a, who left the group in 2019, alleged that she had been bullied for 10 years by Jimin, then the group's leader, Jimin subsequently left the group. Jimin returned to the entertainment industry in 2022 and released her solo album 'WYA' last June.

However, on the 27th, Kwon Min-a once again called out Jimin, saying, "Until that whole mess happened, I thought it wasn't entirely wrong because there had still been many positive opinions. But later, unsettling remarks started coming my way. After enduring that, my voice grew quieter toward the end, and I couldn't control my facial expressions well, so I put myself to sleep with medication. From your perspective, I must have been so infuriating because you couldn't bully me anymore. Seriously.... If it had been one major incident I suffered 11 years ago, I could forget it. I might think the wound would heal. But that is different from being subjected to it for 11 years. Everyone asks whether I'm not tired of it, but rather than making that woman's story the main point, I don't want to be seen as an easy target like I was back then. I try to say what I have to say directly, refuse things, say that something is unpleasant when it is, and respond when the other person says something. If this is noisy and exhausting for you, just don't click when you see my name and run away. Heori Heori Up."

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.