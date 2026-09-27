"'Unwell' Yoo Jae-suk, Get Plenty of Rest": Go Young-wook's Over-the-Top Attention-Seeking

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Go Young-wook, a former member of Roo'Ra who was expelled from the entertainment industry after committing sex crimes against minors, has once again taken aim at Yoo Jae-suk.

On the 27th, Go Young-wook shared an article on his account reporting that Yoo Jae-suk had canceled his schedule on the day of the filming for the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) program 'Whenever Possible Season 5' on the 22nd due to health problems. He wrote, "I guess you can take a good long rest because of this."

Antenna stated, "Yoo Jae-suk was unavoidably forced to cancel the filming after developing a temporary high fever due to flu-like symptoms." Since it was the first time Yoo Jae-suk had canceled a filming schedule on the day of filming since making his debut through the 1991 KBS College Comedy Contest, many people expressed their concern and support.

However, Go Young-wook posted a sarcastic message about Yoo Jae-suk's health.

Moreover, in July, Go Young-wook uploaded a screenshot of Yoo Jae-suk on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Hangout with Yoo,' appearing to make a wish and say, "Please let us all be happy and become rich." Go Young-wook added, "Does he like being on television this much? How much richer does he need to get to be satisfied? His greed knows no bounds."

Netizens responded skeptically, wondering whether Go Young-wook had even seized on Yoo Jae-suk's health to boost the views of videos he has been uploading since recently creating a TikTok account.

In 2012, Go Young-wook was booked without detention on suspicion of sexually assaulting on two occasions a high school girl identified as A, who aspired to become a model, after giving her alcohol. During the police investigation, it was revealed that he had also given alcohol to B, a 14-year-old middle school student, in 2010, sexually assaulted her twice, and reached a settlement with her, causing public shock. Despite this, while still booked without detention, Go Young-wook sexually assaulted C, a 14-year-old middle school student, in December 2012, leading to his arrest and indictment.

Go Young-wook denied all the charges, but the trial court sentenced him to five years in prison, seven years of public disclosure of his personal information, and 10 years of electronic ankle-bracelet monitoring. In the second trial, however, his sentence was reduced to two years and six months in prison, five years of information disclosure, and three years of electronic monitoring after his settlements with A and B were taken into account as mitigating circumstances. Go Young-wook appealed, but the court dismissed the appeal. He completed his sentence at Anyang Correctional Institution and was released in 2015.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.