Choi Yeo-jin Reveals Her First Charye Table as an Eldest Daughter-in-Law, Enjoys a Relaxing Holiday in Nature with Her Husband

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Choi Yeo-jin, who recently became an eldest daughter-in-law, shared how she spent the Chuseok holiday.

On the 27th, Choi Yeo-jin posted several photos on her personal account along with the caption, "The eldest daughter-in-law's Chuseok holiday is over."

In the photos, Choi Yeo-jin is enjoying a relaxed time in nature with her husband, Kim Jae-wook. The two stand side by side with expansive mountains in the background, creating a sense of peace and comfort.

She also revealed the table of food she had prepared herself for the ancestral rites during the holiday. The neatly arranged dishes filled the entire table, offering a glimpse into how Choi Yeo-jin's holiday traditions have changed since her marriage.

Through the post, Choi Yeo-jin naturally shared how she spent the holiday with her family as an eldest daughter-in-law, including preparing the ancestral rites and visiting ancestral graves.

Meanwhile, Choi Yeo-jin married sports businessman Kim Jae-wook in June last year. Kim Jae-wook is seven years older than Choi Yeo-jin and is reportedly divorced.

When allegations of an affair involving the two surfaced in the past, Choi Yeo-jin also directly addressed the issue. She previously explained, "The exact thing I can say is that we met after the divorce. We did not do anything that could lead others to misunderstand."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.