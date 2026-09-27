Ko Ji-yong’s son Seung-jae stops using social media, where he followed only his mother... "Cirrhosis after divorce, child support paid only twice"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] New claims have emerged surrounding the legal dispute between Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, and his ex-wife, family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho uploaded a video on his channel on the 27th titled, "Ko Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur, who said he saw his son only six times, ultimately head to court: The full story behind the 50 million won in child support."

In the video, Lee Jin-ho claimed, "After divorcing Yang-Im Hur in 2024, Ko Ji-yong agreed to pay 1.89 million won in child support each month. However, he could not afford the payments because he had spent a large amount on surgery for cirrhosis. He faced financial difficulties while continuously covering medical expenses after his health deteriorated and he was unable to work."

He continued, "After his health recently recovered, he began working and tried to repay the child support little by little. He actually made payments in August and September. The unpaid child support amounted to about 40 million won, and interest brought the total to 50 million won. He told Yang-Im Hur’s side that he intended to repay the unpaid amount in installments, but that proposal was not accepted. On the 5th, Yang-Im Hur’s side filed a lawsuit against Ko Ji-yong seeking payment of the unpaid child support and obtained provisional attachments on assets including his bank accounts and insurance policies."

Ko Ji-yong responded by claiming that Yang-Im Hur’s side had obstructed visitation, leaving him able to see his child only six times after the divorce. He also alleged that Yang-Im Hur was using the child to promote her hospital and filed a petition on the 16th for a preliminary injunction prohibiting interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of the child.

Ko Ji-yong’s position is that he was not in a condition to see his child because of his deteriorating health, but that Yang-Im Hur’s side refused to arrange a meeting even after he expressed his desire to see the child once his health had recovered. Yang-Im Hur’s side, however, maintains that Ko Ji-yong refused to meet the child, sending messages immediately after the divorce in May and October 2024 such as, "It is difficult to see the child" and "I’ll contact you when my health recovers."

As the parents ultimately became embroiled in a legal battle, their son, Ko Seung-jae, stopped using social media. Ko Seung-jae opened an account last month and had been posting photos and videos. He followed only his mother, Yang-Im Hur. However, after the conflict between Ko Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur became known to the public, Ko Seung-jae halted his social media activity. His account is currently unavailable.

Ko Ji-yong married Yang-Im Hur in 2013, and they had a son, Ko Seung-jae, in 2014. The family also appeared on KBS2’s "The Return of Superman," where they shared glimpses of their happy daily life.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.