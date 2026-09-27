Im Baek-cheon’s gaunt appearance draws concern: "I received IV fluids twice for a cold. Everyone, please be careful"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Im Baek-cheon has shared an update showing that he has become noticeably thinner after catching a cold.

On the 27th, Im Baek-cheon posted a photo on his social media along with the message, "I’m posting a photo for the first time in a while. I received IV fluids twice for a cold and came up to a nearby hill in my neighborhood. Everyone, please be careful—be extra careful not to catch a cold!!"

The released photo shows Im Baek-cheon taking a selfie while looking at the camera during a visit to a nearby hill. His somewhat gaunt face and gentle smile have drawn attention.

Although he received IV treatment for his cold, he appears to have shared an update with fans while recuperating through a light hike. Along with the photo, he also urged fans to take care not to catch a cold, offering them a warm greeting.

Meanwhile, Im Baek-cheon currently meets listeners as the host of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) radio program "Im Baek-cheon’s Baek Music."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.