"Honorary Brit" Jin Baek Reveals Her 106kg Baby Bump... "Let's All Have Safe Deliveries, Fellow Pregnant Women"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] YouTuber Jin Baek, known as the "Honorary Brit," revealed her maternity photoshoot and said she currently weighs 106 kg.

On the 27th, Jin Baek posted several photos on her account with the caption, "Vogue photos of a full-term pregnant woman weighing 106 kg."

In the photos, Jin Baek posed in a white shirt and black outfit, revealing her full-term baby bump.

She also shared photos of herself smiling brightly with her shirt lifted, as well as a semi-nude photoshoot in which she covered her breasts with one hand.

The tattoos on her body were also naturally captured in the photos.

Reflecting on the shoot, Jin Baek wrote, "I'm happy. The world is wide, and I realized there's nothing I can't do."

She went on to mention October 10, Pregnant Women's Day, and offered her support, saying, "Let's all have safe deliveries, fellow pregnant women."

Jin Baek married British actor Rohan Nedd in 2023. She announced her pregnancy in June and is due to give birth in December.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.