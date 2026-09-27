Lee Ha-neul: "I'm Going Crazy Because of Han Dong-hoon"... Han Dong-hoon: "Let's Have a Drink"

Lee Ha-neul, a member of DJ DOC, has mentioned independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon again. The lawmaker left a brief reply, continuing the two men's exchange on social media.

On the 27th, Han Dong-hoon shared a video featuring Lee Ha-neul on his personal account. In the video, Lee said, "I'm going crazy because of Han Dong-hoon," before discussing the situation surrounding him.

Lee Ha-neul said, "People from the Democratic Party are trying to eat me alive right now," before mentioning Han Dong-hoon. He described Han as shaking both him and the Democratic Party at the same time, saying, "Han Dong-hoon is killing two birds with one stone."

He continued, "He's going after me while also shaking up and dividing the Democratic Party. I feel like I'm going crazy because of Han Dong-hoon."

After watching the video, Han Dong-hoon added a brief message without further explanation: "Let's have a drink~"

This is not the first time the two have responded to each other's remarks through social media.

Lee Ha-neul had also mentioned Han Dong-hoon in a video posted on the 13th. At the time, he claimed, "Whether it is party leader Kim Min-seok or Song Young-gil, whoever comes forward from the Democratic Party right now will not stand a chance against Han Dong-hoon."

He also mentioned having previously teased Han Dong-hoon by calling him "the lid." Lee Ha-neul said, "I've spent all this time making fun of Han Dong-hoon by calling him 'the lid, the lid,' but I think I'm screwed," adding, "If Han Dong-hoon ends up in power, I think I'll be screwed."

At the time, Han Dong-hoon shared Lee Ha-neul's video on his personal account and used DJ DOC's 'Dance With DOC' as the background music. He also wrote, "I'm a fan, haha. Keep it up!"

Lee Ha-neul later reacted to Han Dong-hoon's response, saying in effect that he was at a loss for words after seeing the lawmaker smile and respond to someone attacking him. He described Han as "a truly smart and frightening person who knows how to change the game."

The following day, on the 14th, Han Dong-hoon shared the video again. He wrote, "I found that some people even spit in the face of a smile. Anyway, go DJ DOC!"

About two weeks later, Lee Ha-neul mentioned Han Dong-hoon again, and Han responded, "Let's have a drink~," bringing renewed attention to their exchange on social media.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.