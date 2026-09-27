What Should Son Tae-young Do? Her High-School-Senior Son Goes All In on Soccer Even the Day Before the SAT: "He Shouldn't Be Happy"

Photo: Sportschosun database / Kwon Rook Hee's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Son Tae-young opened up about her worries as a mother, saying that her high-school-senior son, Rook Hee, has become completely absorbed in soccer.

On the 27th, the YouTube channel "Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young" uploaded a video titled "What Happened When Homemaker Son Tae-young Appeared at a Fashion Show in the Heart of New York."

In the video, Son Tae-young talked with an acquaintance about her son Rook Hee while heading to the venue for a brand's 2027 SS fashion show.

When Son Tae-young said, "I'm already exhausted after getting the kids ready from early morning," her acquaintance replied, "Rook Hee had gotten really tanned." When the acquaintance added, "I heard he got hurt again," Son Tae-young said, "The injury he had hasn't healed yet. You know how passionate he is. He does it even when he's in pain."

The acquaintance said, "Even so, I saw photos of him playing soccer, and he was grinning from ear to ear." Son Tae-young responded with a worried expression, "He's a high school senior—is this really the time for that? This isn't the time to go all in on soccer. A high school senior shouldn't be happy."

Rook Hee reportedly told the acquaintance that his team had won 9-1 in a recent soccer game and that he had recorded two assists. He showed photos from the game and proudly boasted about his performance.

Son Tae-young said, "The coaches have all been replaced, so he's even more fired up," but she was bewildered by her high-school-senior son's soccer schedule, saying, "Why do they keep calling a high school senior in like this?" She added, "The SAT was today." The SAT is a standardized test taken by students preparing for admission to U.S. colleges and is one of the exams used in the U.S. college admissions process.

Son Tae-young said, "Of course, he studies at home. But from a parent's perspective..." She then added, "I don't know. He says he'll handle it himself," eliciting laughter with her resigned expression.

However, the acquaintance said, "Well, as long as he's happy. He was smiling so brightly," and Son Tae-young expressed her wish for her son's happiness by saying, "What's life anyway? As long as he's happy."

Meanwhile, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in 2008 and have one son and one daughter. Son Tae-young lives in New Jersey, the United States, for her children's education, while Kwon Sang-woo continues his life as a "goose dad," traveling back and forth between South Korea and the United States.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.