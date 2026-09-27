TXT Makes an Iconic Move After New York Show Cancellation... Shaky Camera Captures Raw Live Rehearsal-Room Performance

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Tomorrow X Together (TXT) moved fans around the world with a rehearsal-room performance.

TXT was scheduled to take the stage at the 2026 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York City, on the 26th local time. As the only Korean act in this year's lineup, TXT had planned to perform the opening set, while Yeonjun was scheduled to present a solo performance. However, the event was abruptly canceled because of worsening weather conditions in the area.

TXT responded in truly iconic fashion. The group quickly rented an indoor rehearsal studio and held the "New York Rehearsal Room Festival" via a livestream at 9 a.m. on the 27th.

Although there were no elaborate lights or LED screens, TXT performed the prepared choreography alongside the dancers who had been rehearsing for the original show. The group performed a total of five songs live, including "Blue Hour," "0X1=LOVESONG," the title tracks "Talk to You" and "Ice Cream" from its first and second mini albums, and covers of Justin Bieber's "Beauty and a Beat" and Post Malone's "Sunflower." In particular, TXT rearranged "Sugar Rush Ride" in a traditional Korean music style, drawing admiration with hanbok-inspired outfits and a performance infused with Korean elements. Yeonjun also sent fans into a frenzy with the solo stage he had prepared.

The fixed camera installed in the white room shook during the dynamic choreography. Despite the less-than-ideal acoustics, the group's resonant vocals and tightly blended harmonies gave viewers an even clearer sense of TXT's abilities.

At the end of the performance, TXT also surprised fans by releasing a comeback spoiler video. The words "We need something different from what we've done so far," appearing alongside a spinning screen, were enough to heighten anticipation for the group's comeback.

TXT will kick off its world tour "Still the Wind" at KSPO Dome in Seoul from November 13 to 15. The group will also take part in the 2026 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in New York City on December 11, Boston on December 13, and Washington, D.C., on December 14.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.