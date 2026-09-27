"Remarried" Kang Sung-yeon Spends First Holiday with ♥ Jang Min-wook After Remarrying: "Family Is Truly on My Side"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kang Sung-yeon shared moments from her first Chuseok holiday after remarrying neurologist Dr. Jang Min-wook.

On the 26th, Kang Sung-yeon posted photos and videos of herself preparing holiday dishes on her SNS. The posts showed her reviewing densely written recipe notes and preparing ingredients.

She wrote, "This is the taste of life. This Chuseok once again reminded me that, for better or worse, family is ultimately truly on my side," and added, "I hope you stay healthy. And I hope today is even a little happier than yesterday."

On the 27th, she also shared photos with her husband, Dr. Jang Min-wook, and her parents.

Reflecting on the painstaking process of making broth, Kang wrote, "Just as I boiled, skimmed, and boiled it again to make a broth that was clear yet deep and rich, our beloved family also grows more mature and deeper in the same way."

She also shared the moment she encountered a rainbow on the way home after eating patbingsu, a Korean shaved-ice dessert, with her family.

She said the rainbow had "put a fresh and sweet finishing touch on the long holiday break," sharing a glimpse of how she wrapped up the holiday.

Kang Sung-yeon is raising two sons and remarried neurologist Dr. Jang Min-wook. Dr. Jang previously said on a television program that he first met Kang when her mother visited him for treatment for a headache.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.