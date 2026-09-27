Chuu Turns Off the Engine and Makes a Turn-Signal Blunder... Production Crew Claims PTSD Over Her Nerve-Racking Driving Skills

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Chuu drove herself to an acquaintance's home, drawing laughs with her clumsy driving skills.

On the 27th, the YouTube channel 'Chuu Can Do It' uploaded a video titled "Introducing My New Family Member."

After getting her makeup done that day, Chuu pulled the car out to drive to an acquaintance's home. When the boss said, "I was going to pull it out for you because it looked difficult," Chuu indignantly replied, "I'm a good driver," drawing laughs with her expression.

A short while later, Chuu took the wheel and confidently said, "The boss scraped it, but look at this. I did it in one go." However, the production crew teased her, saying, "It's taking too long." After scraping the car once again, Chuu stared at the crew. Startled, they exclaimed, "Look ahead. You startled me," prompting more laughter.

Although Chuu appeared tense every time she went around a corner, she said, "It's been a while since I've had someone ride with me." She then joked, "I heard the RESCENE members go to this salon. So I came after getting some good-driving energy from the RESCENE members."

At that moment, the production crew was startled and asked, "What are you talking about?" Chuu realized that she had left the turn signal on and hurriedly switched it off, saying, "I accidentally left it on." She then apologized, saying, "I'm sorry," while the crew added to the laughter by saying, "I feel like I'm getting PTSD."

Not only that, but Chuu even started the engine while trying to operate the unresponsive navigation system. When the startled crew reacted, Chuu calmly said, "Don't you know this is how you're supposed to do it?" displaying her nonchalant, playful side.

When Chuu began, "The passenger seat..." the production crew cut in, "A perfect place to die." Flustered, Chuu said, "The ride isn't very comfortable," then asked, "What did you say about dying?" Her reaction sparked explosive laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.