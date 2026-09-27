Go Youn-jung Can't Hide Her Celebrity Aura Even in Paris... She Shines Just Walking Down the Street

[Sportschosun | Park Aram, reporter] Actress Go Youn-jung shared photos from her time in Paris, France, giving fans an update on her life.

On the 27th, Go Youn-jung posted several photos on her personal account without adding a caption.

In the photos, Go Youn-jung explores various parts of Paris in a comfortable outfit. Wearing a navy sweatshirt with light-wash denim, she strolled through the streets with a drink in hand and looked toward the camera, showing a natural side of herself.

Her appearance near the Seine also drew attention. Standing by the river, shielding her eyes from the sunlight with one hand, and taking in the surrounding scenery, she conveyed the relaxed mood of someone enjoying a brief respite while traveling.

Unlike her daytime look, she showed off a more composed style at night. With her hair tied back and a black coat draped over her shoulders, Go Youn-jung posed against the backdrop of Paris's illuminated alleys. The photos captured a range of moments, from her stopping in front of the camera to turning around to look back.

The contrast between her comfortable daytime appearance, with minimal styling, and the sophisticated mood she displayed on the darkened streets highlighted another side of Go Youn-jung's appeal.

Meanwhile, Go Youn-jung is set to meet audiences as Ae-ryeong in the film Nambeol. She will also appear as Jang Hee-soo in the Disney+ original series Moving Season 2.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.