Bae Jung-nam Marks One Year Since Losing His "Only Family," Dog Bell... Poignant Message Etched on a Candle

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Model and actor Bae Jung-nam visited a temple to commemorate the first anniversary of Bell's passing, expressing his profound longing for his beloved dog.

On the 27th, Bae Jung-nam posted a photo on social media along with the message, "Our daughter, it's already been a year since you left us."

The photo showed Bae Jung-nam visiting a temple to commemorate Bell, his dog who passed away a year ago.

He expressed his feelings for Bell by writing on a candle, "Bell's first death anniversary. Please watch over your younger siblings. I love you. Thank you. Our daughter, thank you so much and I love you. Love, Dad."

Bae Jung-nam also held a doll modeled after Bell and offered a faint smile. His composed expression in the photo conveyed his deep longing for Bell.

Bae Jung-nam added, "Time really flies. You even came to me in a dream recently, asking me to come see you, and the weather is so beautiful today," followed by, "I miss you so much. Our daughter, have lots of fun running around with your older brother and younger siblings. Have fun and stay well. I love you. 2013.11.7-2025.9.27." He once again conveyed his deep affection for Bell.

Bell was a particularly special presence in Bae Jung-nam's life and was often called his "only family." In 2022, Bell faced the risk of paralysis after developing an acute cervical disc condition. Bae Jung-nam stayed by her side and went through rehabilitation with her, and her recovery received widespread support. However, Bell was later diagnosed with muscle cancer, a malignant tumor, and underwent another surgery. After battling the disease, she passed away in September of last year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.