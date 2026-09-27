Kim Dahyun Changed After Sim Soo-bong Called Her Out: "I Couldn't Even Post a Chuseok Video; I Came With a Firm Resolve"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Kim Dahyun opened up about how her mindset changed following the controversy over Sim Soo-bong's criticism of her.

Kim Dahyun took the stage at the '2026 Gyeongnam Goseong Dinosaur World Expo Yoonseulhaji Busking Contest' on the 26th.

Meeting the audience for the first time since the controversy over Sim Soo-bong's criticism, Kim Dahyun confessed, "A week ago, my older sister Jin Sori and I filmed a Chuseok video with bright smiles, but unfortunately, I couldn't post it. As you all know, I wasn't able to upload the video because of an unexpected incident."

Kim Dahyun bowed in thanks and said, "The many people who love Kim Dahyun supported and worried about me, which gave me a great deal of strength. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you." She continued, "You offered me many words of encouragement. I will take them to heart and do my best in future performances," earning further support from the audience.

In particular, Kim Dahyun took the stage in front of the audience, saying, "Thinking of the full moon, I came with a firm resolve. I believe I must continue studying and take on challenges with strength so that I can become a great singer, as bright and clear as the full moon."

Sim Soo-bong sparked controversy on the 20th when she took the stage at the Jinan Red Ginseng Festival and suddenly criticized Kim Dahyun, who had performed before her. Sim Soo-bong offered harsh words about Kim Dahyun, saying, "The woman who sang before me made my head spin. Is that manager here by any chance?" She continued, "That young woman seems not to know what a song is or what life is. I was listening to the song, but it was so difficult that I had to say this in front of all of you. Please do not send performers on before me in the future. That is not how you treat a song."

Kim Dahyun was reportedly deeply shocked when she heard Sim Soo-bong's remarks while reviewing the performance after leaving the stage. As criticism of Sim Soo-bong poured in, she announced that she had also personally apologized to Kim Dahyun's family, saying, "I have no excuse for making those remarks in an inappropriate moment and in a way that went beyond common sense at a trot festival where everyone should have been laughing and enjoying themselves." She added, "Above all, I did not know exactly who the singer performing before me was, and I absolutely did not make those remarks to humiliate anyone in particular. Even so, I was clearly wrong to say something that hurt a junior singer's feelings as an older artist."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.