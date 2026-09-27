Park Sung-kwang ♥ Lee Sol-i Open Up About Their Pain After Pet Dog Gyeouri Stopped Breathing: "He Made It Through a Critical Moment Like a Miracle"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, shared an update on their pet dog Gyeouri after the dog experienced a medical emergency, along with her heartfelt feelings.

On the 27th, Lee Sol-i posted a lengthy message on her personal account, revealing that Gyeouri had stopped breathing for a time.

She began, "Yesterday morning, Gyeouri briefly stopped breathing," and confessed that she felt utterly helpless as she watched Gyeouri, who was lying on a small bed and gasping for breath.

As she watched Gyeouri, who had been with her for more than a decade, she said she also remembered the ordinary moments in everyday life that she had taken for granted. Lee Sol-i looked back on the past, writing, "I should have held you one more time. I should have looked at you one more time. I should have spent a little more time with you."

She said that as her fear of loss grew, she also blamed herself. She confessed that she repeatedly broke down in the face of the reality that there was so little she could do as she prepared to part with someone she loved.

Even so, Lee Sol-i said she spent the night determined not to leave Gyeouri alone and to stay by the dog's side through the frightening moments.

Fortunately, Gyeouri got through a critical juncture with attentive treatment from the medical staff and the support of many people. Lee Sol-i stated, "Gyeouri made it through a critical moment like a miracle," adding that she would find the strength to continue through the long treatment ahead.

She also said that a phone call she received while going through the difficult time brought her great comfort. When the other person asked, "Are you okay? Have you eaten? Did you sleep?" Lee Sol-i first spoke about Gyeouri's condition. She said she felt warmth when the person responded, "No, I mean you."

Lee Sol-i used the experience to express her belief that people need to show consideration for each other's feelings even amid difficult daily lives. She continued, "Just because I smile doesn't mean you are any less precious to me, and just because I am happy for a moment doesn't mean I have forgotten you. Our beloved little ones know that just because I continue living, it doesn't mean I am leaving you behind, right? .. :)"

Finally, Lee Sol-i expressed her gratitude to those who had followed her daily life and worried about Gyeouri alongside her. She wrote, "I believe every bit of love my friends sent reached Gyeouri. Thank you so, so much! .."

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i is married to Park Sung-kwang and has consistently shared glimpses of her life with her pet dog on social media.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.