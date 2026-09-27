Chuu Apologizes for Her “Pink Jacket and Jeans” Wedding Song Outfit... Mother Sighs, “Those Are Her Most Cherished Clothes”

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Chuu Apologizes for Her “Pink Jacket and Jeans” Wedding Song Outfit... Mother Sighs, “Those Are Her Most Cherished Clothes”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Chuu revealed a funny, though embarrassing at the time, episode involving her wedding guest outfit as she looked back on singing a congratulatory song for a member of the production staff at their wedding.

On the 27th, the YouTube channel “Chuu Can Do It” posted a video titled “Introducing My New Family Member.”

In the video, Chuu recalled singing at a member of the production staff’s wedding and said, “That was my first time singing a congratulatory song.” She continued, “I went wearing my own clothes. But I learned that it was okay to get an outfit from my stylist and wear it there.” She explained, “Since it was my first wedding after becoming an adult, I didn’t know what to wear. I was told that I should at least wear something with a formal feel.”

However, when she looked through the clothes she had at home, she found that she only had colorful outfits. Chuu said, “I wore a pink jacket, and my mother told me to wear neat pants, so I chose jeans while looking for something neat. Then I put on sneakers.”

Chuu Apologizes for Her “Pink Jacket and Jeans” Wedding Song Outfit... Mother Sighs, “Those Are Her Most Cherished Clothes”

Regarding her outfit at the time, Chuu said, “By my standards, I thought I looked really neat. I put together my most cherished jacket and clothes, so I thought I looked pretty.” She added, “I didn’t think I stood out too much, and I thought I was dressed neatly, but my mother sighed as soon as she saw me,” drawing laughter. Chuu then apologized, saying, “So I felt sorry about that.”

The production staff member responded, “I thought you looked so pretty and well-dressed,” and Chuu laughed, saying, “I wore my most cherished jacket. I haven’t worn it even once since then.”

Chuu also talked about the reactions of the wedding guests. “They treated me like a celebrity, so I was really excited,” she recalled.

The production staff member then reminisced about the special moment, saying, “It was one of my dreams in life. I had always dreamed that a close celebrity would come and sing a congratulatory song at my wedding, and Chuu did it.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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