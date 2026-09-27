Chuu Apologizes for Her “Pink Jacket and Jeans” Wedding Song Outfit... Mother Sighs, “Those Are Her Most Cherished Clothes”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Chuu revealed a funny, though embarrassing at the time, episode involving her wedding guest outfit as she looked back on singing a congratulatory song for a member of the production staff at their wedding.

On the 27th, the YouTube channel “Chuu Can Do It” posted a video titled “Introducing My New Family Member.”

In the video, Chuu recalled singing at a member of the production staff’s wedding and said, “That was my first time singing a congratulatory song.” She continued, “I went wearing my own clothes. But I learned that it was okay to get an outfit from my stylist and wear it there.” She explained, “Since it was my first wedding after becoming an adult, I didn’t know what to wear. I was told that I should at least wear something with a formal feel.”

However, when she looked through the clothes she had at home, she found that she only had colorful outfits. Chuu said, “I wore a pink jacket, and my mother told me to wear neat pants, so I chose jeans while looking for something neat. Then I put on sneakers.”

Regarding her outfit at the time, Chuu said, “By my standards, I thought I looked really neat. I put together my most cherished jacket and clothes, so I thought I looked pretty.” She added, “I didn’t think I stood out too much, and I thought I was dressed neatly, but my mother sighed as soon as she saw me,” drawing laughter. Chuu then apologized, saying, “So I felt sorry about that.”

The production staff member responded, “I thought you looked so pretty and well-dressed,” and Chuu laughed, saying, “I wore my most cherished jacket. I haven’t worn it even once since then.”

Chuu also talked about the reactions of the wedding guests. “They treated me like a celebrity, so I was really excited,” she recalled.

The production staff member then reminisced about the special moment, saying, “It was one of my dreams in life. I had always dreamed that a close celebrity would come and sing a congratulatory song at my wedding, and Chuu did it.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.