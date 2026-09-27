Ahn So-hee (Sohee) Reveals '10-Year Friendship' with Roy Kim, Sending Comment Section into Uproar... Heated Debate over 'Unsubscribing'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Sohee revealed her nearly 10-year friendship with singer Roy Kim, but an unexpected backlash has followed. Some fans brought up Roy Kim's past controversy, sparking heated debate in the comments section of Sohee's YouTube channel.

On the 25th, Sohee uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "Shopping in Hannam-dong and Going to a Cafe with My 10-Year Friend Roy Kim." The two went shopping in Hannam-dong and visited a cafe, where they talked about their tastes and personal concerns.

The video also revealed, for the first time, how long the two had known each other. Sohee said, "People don't really know that we're close," adding, "It's been almost 10 years." Roy Kim also said, "It's been almost 10 years." The two first met in the United States.

Their close relationship was evident throughout the video. Roy Kim said he had regularly attended Sohee's performances, including her most recent show. Sohee also recalled that when she first met Roy Kim, he was wearing a flashy knit sweater worth about 3 million won.

They exchanged playful jokes without hesitation while choosing clothes for each other. After evaluating an outfit Sohee had picked out for him, Roy Kim teased her, saying, "Since you have so little dating experience, I can really tell that you're not good at dressing men." When Sohee suggested an outfit for a blind date, Roy Kim replied, "We could go beyond an after-date and even imagine our future while choosing the names of the children we'd have someday."

At the cafe, Roy Kim gave Sohee a bottle of wine, and the two promised to create content together while drinking wine next time. At the end of the video, Sohee showed her support for Roy Kim's new album and concert. Roy Kim expressed his gratitude, saying, "You only say such nice things to me, so I feel like I'm leaving after healing in my own way."

However, unexpected reactions poured in after the video was released. Roy Kim was investigated in 2019 on suspicion of distributing obscene material during the so-called "Jung Joon-young group chat" scandal, but he later received a deferred prosecution disposition.

As of the 27th, the comments on the video include both reactions welcoming the two friends' relationship and opinions expressing disappointment in Sohee while bringing up Roy Kim's past controversy.

Comments included, "Do we really have to see Jung Joon-young's friend Roy Kim on Sohee's YouTube channel?" "I was a longtime fan, but I see her differently now," "I've been subscribed since Sohee's channel launched, but all I have left is disappointment, so I'm unsubscribing," and "If there are abusive comments because a guest appeared, of course she'll delete them, right?"

On the other hand, there were also plenty of comments arguing that the criticism of Roy Kim was excessive. While some said, "What's the point of making a big deal out of a friendship or enshrining it?" and "I didn't want to know about her 10-year best friend," others pushed back against comments describing it as "content with Jung Joon-young and Seungri's friend." The comment section itself appeared to turn into a forum for debate. Reports on the matter that day also noted that reactions such as "I'm disappointed" and "I'll unsubscribe" were continuing alongside rebuttals from Roy Kim's fans.

Ultimately, the video in which the two first revealed their unexpected 10-year friendship drew more attention for the debate in the comments than for its original content. Soon after the video was released, many viewers had responded positively, saying, "They're an unexpected combination, but they have great chemistry" and "You can really see how much they care about each other." Given those differing views about their relationship, the debate is expected to continue for some time.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.