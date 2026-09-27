'Ryanghyun Ryangha' Kim Ryangha to Marry Model Kim Hee in January 2027... "From 10-Year Friends to Husband and Wife"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Kim Ryangha, formerly of the group Ryanghyun Ryangha, is set to join the ranks of married men.

Kim Ryangha will tie the knot with same-age fashion and racing model Kim Hee at an undisclosed location in Seoul on January 17, 2027.

The couple recently finalized their wedding venue contract and began full-fledged wedding preparations.

The woman who captured Kim Ryangha's heart is Kim Hee, a same-age model who had been his close friend for more than 10 years. Although Kim Ryangha had often stated on television and in interviews that he "had no plans to get married," their relationship developed into a romance as he grew to feel deep trust and affection for Kim Hee, who had steadfastly remained by his side for so long.

Kim Ryangha explained why he decided to marry, saying, "We have been friends for a long time and have seen each other at our most honest. Seeing Kim Hee remain a constant source of strength by my side, I became certain that I would be happy to spend the rest of my life with this person."

Meanwhile, Kim Ryangha debuted at the age of 12 as JYP Entertainment's first singer and produced nationwide hit songs such as 'What Is Dance' and 'I Didn't Go to School.'

He is currently continuing his career as an entrepreneur, achieving steady success as the CEO of a meal-kit brand and the head of a marketing agency. He is also preparing to make a comeback as an artist, his primary profession.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.