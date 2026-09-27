Jung Da-eun, married to Cho Woo-jong, reveals family ties to a "textile-industry heavyweight": "The factory my grandfather founded competed for the top two spots in the industry"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Jung Da-eun, a broadcaster who previously worked as an announcer, has revealed a family story she learned only after launching her own clothing brand.

On the 26th, Jung Da-eun posted a video with her father on social media and shared "the story of a fabric-factory owner's granddaughter."

According to Jung Da-eun, her grandfather began working at a dressmaking shop, where he made school uniforms and other garments. He later joined P Textile as an early member and shared in the company's heyday. He eventually founded a fabric factory of his own and devoted his entire life to clothing and the textile industry.

Jung Da-eun said her grandfather died when she was in her 20s, so she did not know the details of his story at the time. However, after she launched her own clothing brand, her father began telling her about the past little by little.

The factory founded by her grandfather reportedly continued operating until recently. In the video, Jung Da-eun said, "My father sold the factory this year. It was a woolen mill founded by my grandfather that competed for the top two spots in the industry. But the textile industry declined, my grandfather passed away, and the factory gradually scaled back before apparently finding a new owner."

As the family factory brought its long history to an end, Jung Da-eun, its granddaughter, happened to begin a new clothing business under her own name.

Jung Da-eun said, "The year I launched my clothing brand, my father told me that I reminded him of my grandfather," adding, "My grandfather devoted his entire life to clothing and sometimes had a bulldozer-like side. Apparently, I am like that too."

She also took a fresh look at why she had always been drawn to clothing. Jung Da-eun said, "When I think about it, it is fascinating that I run a clothing brand, but I suppose that is why I liked and was drawn to clothes so much." She attached special meaning to the connection between herself and her grandfather.

Jung Da-eun said that she also thinks of her grandfather when she sees people currently working in the apparel industry.

She said, "My grandfather and the factory where he poured his passion are both gone now, but I see my grandfather everywhere." She mentioned the owner of a supplier who has refused to compromise on quality for 30 years, a factory owner who treats finished products with care, and young entrepreneurs who work with pride after taking over their family businesses.

She described them as "people who love this work and protect the industry, like artisans and true believers," adding, "Perhaps I can feel their quiet sincerity more deeply thanks to my grandfather, too."

Although the factory founded by her grandfather is gone, she also pledged to carry on its spirit. Jung Da-eun added, "The factory is gone now, but I will carry on that sincerity. With the feeling that I am walking alongside my grandfather. You will keep watching over me, won't you?"

Jung Da-eun joined Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) in 2008 as an announcer hired through its 34th open recruitment drive. She left KBS in 2023 to become a freelancer. Since then, she has expanded her career beyond broadcasting by launching a clothing brand and working as an entrepreneur.

Jung Da-eun's venture into business has also been featured on television. Last year, her husband, Cho Woo-jong, appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" and said he was supporting his wife's business. Comparing himself to "irrigation water," he joked, "I keep drawing in water that isn't there. I'm always supplying it," prompting laughter.

Jung Da-eun and Cho Woo-jong met as senior and junior colleagues among KBS announcers and married in 2017. They have one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.