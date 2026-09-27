Park Gyeong-hye Considers Moving Out of Troubled 6-Pyeong Studio Apartment: "I'm Trying to Get Away from Gangnam"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Park Gyeong-hye is considering moving out of her studio apartment in Gangnam.

On the 27th, a video titled "A Single Already Preparing for Christmas" was posted on Park Gyeong-hye's YouTube channel.

Feeling unsettled, Park Gyeong-hye went to have her tarot cards read. Delighted to hear that "financial luck will come in 2028," she said, "That's worth waiting for. It's not that far away."

However, the tarot reader stated, "The problem is that you're also easily swayed. You could get scammed easily." Park Gyeong-hye then amused viewers by saying, "My close friends always say that if they ever started selling jade mats, they'd sell at least two to Gyeong-hye."

Regarding her prospects for marriage, the tarot reader stated, "If you do get married, it would be easier to marry someone older. Your marriage luck will come in 2029." Park Gyeong-hye, who said it had been four years since she last dated, lamented, "It's not that I don't want to date; no one likes me." The tarot reader responded, "Your romantic luck will come in along with your work," adding, "You can't do both well at the same time. You can't be good at both." Park Gyeong-hye then said firmly, "I'll give up on dating. I want to work."

Park Gyeong-hye then shared a personal concern. While drawing a card, she said, "I'm wondering whether I should move right now. The lease on this apartment expires in November. I'm wondering whether I should leave this place or extend the lease for another year." The tarot reader replied, "You may get burned somehow. You could suddenly lose affection for the place, or start thinking something is wrong even though you had viewed it only positively," and asked, "Are you thinking of moving somewhere nearby?" Park Gyeong-hye answered, "I'm looking farther away. I'm trying to get away from Gangnam."

Meanwhile, actress Park Gyeong-hye has recently been sharing the realities of living alone in a 6-pyeong studio apartment in Gangnam through her YouTube channel. After she moved into the studio, she faced a series of hardships, including mold and swarms of fruit flies. However, Park Gyeong-hye worked through them with a positive attitude and received plenty of support from viewers.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.