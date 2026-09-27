"Down syndrome couple" Seo Eun-hye regains peace after pregnancy-rumor hate comments: "I’m working on paintings even during Chuseok"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Seo Eun-hye, an artist with Down syndrome, shared an update after a pregnancy rumor involving her. She was formerly known as Jeong Eun-hye.

On the 27th, several photos were posted on Seo Eun-hye’s YouTube channel along with the message, "For artist Eun-hye, painting is part of her daily routine, just like drinking coffee and eating three meals a day. Even during the Chuseok holiday, she is painting the works she received orders for, just as usual."

The released photos showed Seo Eun-hye immersed in her work. Wearing a comfortable sleeveless dress, she sat in her studio and diligently painted, drawing attention. Seo Eun-hye, who recently became the subject of pregnancy rumors, appeared to have returned to her daily routine.

On the 25th, Seo Eun-hye posted a photo of herself sitting beside her husband, Cho Young-nam, and holding an ultrasound image, sparking pregnancy rumors. Amid speculation over whether Seo Eun-hye was actually pregnant or whether the image had been created using generative AI, some people even posted hateful comments about the prospect of a couple with disabilities having a child, leaving a bitter impression.

Seo Eun-hye’s representatives later denied the rumors, saying she was not pregnant. They stated, "We can only laugh at this sudden pregnancy rumor," and added, "The image was accidentally generated while making a Chuseok greeting card through an app received from an acquaintance of artist Eun-hye. The rumor that artist Eun-hye is pregnant is completely untrue. The two have mutually agreed not to have children and are continuing their daily lives and economic activities."

Seo Eun-hye’s representatives added, "We would appreciate it if you would regard this as a kind of happening," and continued, "We will repay you for your congratulations by working harder and living more happily, showing that we are fully independent from our parents and economically self-reliant."

Meanwhile, Seo Eun-hye received widespread affection for her role as Han Ji-min’s twin sister in tvN’s *Our Blues*. She later married Cho Young-nam in May last year after meeting him through a job program for people with developmental disabilities.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.