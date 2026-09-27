This Isn't About a Celebrity Showing Off His Home: 'Pasin' Star Kim Min Reveals Life Living Alone in a 90-Year-Old Dongducheon House

[Sportschosun's Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Min is set to reveal what life has been like after living alone for 28 years.

On the 26th, Kim Min posted several photos on his social media along with the caption, "I Live Alone, welcome to my turf," previewing his appearance on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone."

In the released photos, Kim Min displays a strong presence while holding Wilson, the signature doll from "I Live Alone." From wearing a robe with a colorful pattern to holding a coffee cup with his long, tousled hair and glasses, his unadorned daily life drew attention as a contrast to the charisma he has shown in his work.

At the end of the episode of "I Live Alone" that aired on the 25th, a preview for next week featuring Kim Min's daily life was also released. Introducing himself, Kim Min said, "This is my 28th year of living alone," revealing his long experience of living by himself.

What particularly caught viewers' attention was the house where Kim Min lives. Located in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, the house is an old home estimated to be 80 to 90 years old. Various items, including a folding screen, filled the interior, with their national origins and eras difficult to determine, fully reflecting Kim Min's unique taste.

As soon as he woke up in the morning, Kim Min sat in front of the folding screen and enjoyed a breakfast of baguette and coffee. He explained, "This house is in Dongducheon, and it is 80 to 90 years old," adding that his distinctive way of living took shape after he returned from life abroad with a large amount of luggage.

An old house naturally required plenty of upkeep. Kim Min said, "I live here while fixing things little by little," and showed himself repairing various parts of the house. Seeing him live in an old home while personally tending to its repairs offered an unexpected contrast to the glamorous life associated with an actor. The preview also highlighted scenes of him restoring the old house himself.

There was another unexpected twist. After riding his motorcycle out of the house, Kim Min headed to a Hapkido gym. Taking on the role of a Hapkido instructor, he exuded charisma and led a class in front of his students. However, when his young students said, "I don't want to," he began joking around with them and quickly returned to his friendly self, revealing a charm that contrasted with the intense image he has shown in his work.

Kim Min is an actor who made a name for himself with his exotic appearance and intense characters. After working overseas, he went on to appear in productions both in South Korea and abroad, gaining widespread recognition for his role as John in Disney+'s "Big Bet." He subsequently appeared in the films "The Roundup: No Way Out" and "Smugglers," as well as Netflix's "Black Knight" and "Song of the Bandits." In particular, he delivered an intense action performance as Pasin in Disney+'s "A Shop for Killers" and returned for the same role in Season 2. More recently, he has continued working in Wavve's "Reverse" and tvN's "Four Hands, Two Sonatas."

"I Live Alone," which will reveal Kim Min's unconventional daily life, airs on October 2.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.