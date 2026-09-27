Swings Spent a Year Removing His Tattoos to Become an Actor, Only to Play a Character Covered in Tattoos in His First Film

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Rapper Swings has revealed the ironic situation he found himself in: He began removing his tattoos to pursue an acting career, only to play a character covered in tattoos in his first film.

On the 27th, Swings posted photos on his social media that appeared to have been taken during filming and wrote, "It's really ironic. I started removing my tattoos because of my dream of becoming an actor, but thankfully I got cast in a film—and immediately ended up playing a character covered in tattoos."

He added, "I'm not saying I'm upset! It's just funny," taking the unexpected situation in stride.

In the photos, Swings is taking a mirror selfie while wearing a robe. His face, forehead and neck area are especially striking, as they are covered in tattoo makeup. While he is having his real tattoos removed, he ended up playing a character with even more tattoos for the film.

Swings has recently been expanding his career beyond rap by working as actor Moon Ji-hoon. In February, he revealed that he was undergoing tattoo-removal procedures and said, "I am now pursuing the path of an acting student."

On MBC's Radio Star on the 9th, he said he was removing not only his tattoos but also traces of his piercings for acting. He explained that it was a choice aimed at portraying a variety of characters, including roles in historical dramas, and that it would likely take about another year to remove all of his tattoos.

Meanwhile, Swings made his full-fledged debut as a commercial-film actor through Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub, which was released on the 23rd. He had previously expressed his exceptional affection for the project, saying that joining it about six months after beginning his acting career felt "like winning the lottery."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.