Former EVERGLOW member Wang Yiren: "Zero income for 8 years... Received living expenses from my mother"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Wang Yiren, formerly of the group EVERGLOW, revealed that she had no income for a long time after her debut.

Wang Yiren recently attended the '2026 Flow Dance Grand' offline roadshow held in Hong Kong, performed on stage, and conducted interviews with local media.

On this day, Wang Yiren showcased her undiminished dance skills by performing to Aespa's 'Lemonade', Cosmic Girls (WJSN) member Dayoung's 'Body', and others.

What drew particular attention was the story regarding her income during her time with EVERGLOW. According to local media, Wang Yiren revealed that she had no income for about eight years after her debut and spoke to the effect that she has been living on her mother's support until now.

She also expressed her desire to earn money herself and give it back to her family. Wang Yiren stated that her current goal is to work hard to save money, conveying her wish to give her parents and family a better life.

This is not the first time Wang Yiren has confessed to having "zero income." Last year, Wang Yiren also garnered attention by revealing that she had not received any settlement income for a long period since EVERGLOW's debut. At the time, she claimed that she had not received settlements for not only her basic salary but also for revenue related to fan communication platforms.

In response to this, Du Hua, the CEO of Yuehua Entertainment, the agency at the time, also personally clarified the situation. Du Hua explained that the company had invested a significant amount of money in EVERGLOW's debut and activities, and that the investment had not yet been recovered.

Meanwhile, Wang Yiren debuted as a member of EVERGLOW in 2019 and promoted with songs such as 'Bon Bon Chocolat', 'Adios', and 'DUN DUN'. Afterwards, she left the team following the termination of her exclusive contract with Yuehua Entertainment and is currently continuing her activities centered in her hometown of China.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.