Kim Gu-ra snaps at Park Mi-sun after she mentions remarriage: "Kim Sae-rom, are you dating another man with nothing but a body?" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Gu-ra discusses Kim Sae-rom's remarriage on 'Radio Star.'

On the 24th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) released a preview for its variety show 'Radio Star,' featuring Park Mi-sun, Kim Jung-nan, Kim Sae-rom and Kim Soo-mi.

Park Mi-sun, who battled breast cancer, bashfully recalled Lee Bong-won's reaction at the time. "When I told him, 'I'm in pain,' he said, 'You have me.' He was my support system. It made my heart flutter," she said. Park Mi-sun's soulmate, Kim Jung-nan, also appeared on the show. Kim Jung-nan, a BTS fan, said she even got Park Mi-sun into the fandom.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae-rom shares an update on becoming "an icon of divorcees." She confidently said, "Divorce isn't that difficult. If there's Mr. Seo Jang-hoon on the men's side, I'll take that role on the women's side." Kim Sae-rom also mentioned remarriage, saying, "I've never once taken a break from dating, and I've moved into Samseong-dong," before adding, "I have to think about the school district, too." Seeing how prepared Kim Sae-rom was, Park Mi-sun said, "It would be nice if he at least had a body," while Kim Jung-nan added, "I should get married." Kim Gu-ra then fired back, "Are you saying she should meet another man with nothing but a body?" drawing laughs.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.