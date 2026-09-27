Krystal Jung, Debuted at 14 and Walked the Cannes Red Carpet, But... "My Life Isn't Free; I'm Trapped"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actress Krystal Jung reflected on how her life changed after entering the entertainment industry at a young age.

On the 27th, an interview video titled "What Was the Decisive Moment That Made You Who You Are Today, Krystal Jung?" was released on the W Korea YouTube channel.

Krystal Jung chose the decision to become a trainee when she was young as the decisive moment that made her who she is today.

Krystal Jung recalled, "The choice to become a trainee is what made me who I am today. I was so young at the time that I really didn't think much of it. I didn't feel the weight of that decision very strongly."

She noted, "Today's 12-year-olds may be different," but added, "Looking back, that decision was incredibly significant, but at the time I knew nothing and simply said, 'I'll do it.'" A decision she made casually as a child ended up changing the course of her entire life as a singer and actress.

She also opened up about her honest feelings after spending so many years in the public eye. Asked whether she generally felt free in her life, Krystal Jung said, "I don't think I feel entirely free," adding, "I become more cautious and worried, and I pay more attention even to the smallest things."

She continued, "When I think about it, I feel more confined than I was when I was younger," but added, "There are also ways in which I'm free. So I think it's half and half."

She also discussed her image of appearing cold. Krystal Jung said that if a film or drama were made about her with herself as the main character, she would rather show her ordinary side than have it glamorously packaged.

She said with a laugh, "People have always seen me as somewhat cold. I do have a cold side, but I think there are more sides to me that aren't like that. I think I'd show those a little more. I'm actually very ordinary."

She said the reason she continues working without a break ultimately comes down to her ambition. She does not want to give up either music or acting. Krystal Jung admitted, "I think wanting to do music, keep working on projects and do various things all comes from me. Some people say I do it because I'm too ambitious, and I think they may be right."

She added, "Because I love music, I didn't want to let it go. I felt I couldn't put it off any longer and would regret it," saying, "I'm someone who doesn't want to have regrets." Regarding acting, she explained, "The more I do it, the more I want to take on better characters and work with other people."

She is also spending another nonstop year at work. After filming dramas and movies one after another, she is now working on another drama and an album at the same time. "I've been very busy, and I think I'll stay busy until the end," she said.

Born in 1994, Krystal Jung made her debut in the music industry in 2009 at the age of 14 as a member of South Korean girl group f(x). The following year, she began acting through the MBC sitcom More Charming by the Day. She went on to expand her career as an actress through High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged, The Heirs, My Lovely Girl, The Bride of Habaek 2017, Prison Playbook, Player, Search, Police University and Crazy Love.

She has also been active on the big screen. After taking her first leading role in More Than Family, she appeared in Sweet & Sour and Cobweb. In particular, she walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival for Kim Jee-woon's Cobweb. She further established herself as an actress by winning Best New Actress at the 33rd Buil Film Awards and Best Supporting Actress at the 28th Chunsa International Film Festival for the film.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.