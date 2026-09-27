Jang Jane Responds Coolly to Record of Her 'No-Bra Fashion': "Can't a Woman Live Freely?"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Jang Jane gave a lighthearted response after discovering an old record related to her "no-bra fashion."

Jang Jane recently shared footage on her YouTube channel of herself preparing for a guerrilla performance in Hongdae.

Before the performance, Jang Jane decided to go out onto the streets of Hongdae and hand out posters to passersby. She began looking through her old materials, saying she would use the recognition she gained from appearing on Mnet's "Superstar K2" to promote the event.

While looking through information about herself posted online, Jang Jane found a photo of herself busking in Hongdae in the past. "Don't I look exactly the same?" she said, reminiscing, "I busked like this back then. I think it was near Hongdae Playground."

"Let's compare how different Hongdae was then from Hongdae today. Fifteen years apart," she said as she looked through records from her past activities.

Then an unexpected phrase caught Jang Jane's eye. An entry about her past fashion read, "Enjoys no-bra fashion..." Looking momentarily flustered, Jang Jane asked, "Does something like this go on YouTube?" before bursting into laughter. She then reacted incredulously to the old record, saying, "What's that?"

But she soon showed her characteristically candid reaction. Jang Jane said, "I mean, can't a woman live freely?" She continued, "I live openly and freely. What's wrong with that?" Her cool response drew laughs.

Jang Jane then put the title "Superstar K Jang Jane" front and center and began promoting the performance on the street in earnest. She even poked fun at herself, saying, "Even if they don't recognize me, I'll ask, 'Do you happen to know John Park or Huh Gak?'" and, "I'll promote myself using John Park, Huh Gak, Kang Seung-yoon, and Kim Ji-soo. Jang Jane hasn't been active for a long time."

When Jang Jane met people on the streets of Hongdae who recognized her, she could not hide her delight. When younger people failed to recognize her, however, she made a wry joke, saying, "Nobody knows me. They're all so young. There's no way they could know me."

At the guerrilla performance she promoted herself, Jang Jane eventually found herself facing a larger-than-expected audience. She had initially expected "about three people" to show up, but 11 people came to the venue in total. Jang Jane was moved, saying, "So many of you came."

Meanwhile, Jang Jane attracted attention when she appeared on Mnet's "Superstar K2" in 2010 with her distinctive vocal tone and unique musical style. Alongside Huh Gak, John Park, and Kang Seung-yoon, she became known as one of the season's standout contestants. She has continued her musical career as a singer-songwriter ever since.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.