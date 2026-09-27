"Joo Sang-wook gets affectionate and kisses Cha Ye-ryun when her cooking is delicious," Chae Jung-an reveals, leaving him flustered ('Please Take Care of My Refrigerator')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Joo Sang-wook of 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' was flustered by Chae Jung-an's revelation.

The JTBC entertainment program 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,' which aired on the 27th, unveiled actor Joo Sang-wook's refrigerator.

Joo Sang-wook had played a villain in 'Manager Kim.' He said, "I really enjoy watching the program, but cooking for 15 minutes isn't easy, is it? I was curious about what the dishes would taste like. Thank you so much for inviting me. I'm looking forward to it." Chae Jung-an also said she had been waiting to be invited to 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.' "It's a long-running program, isn't it? Doesn't it feel like the variety-show equivalent of 'Country Diaries'? I was really curious and wanted to appear on it," she said.

Ahn Jung-hwan, who had previously appeared on a program with Chae Jung-an, revealed, "While we were filming, her company was watching everything." Chae Jung-an responded, "When I go on variety shows, I get too excited and become very playful. There are jokes meant for television, but I think I said too many unnecessary things. I don't do that anymore. Haven't I changed?" Ahn Jung-hwan drew laughs by replying, "You're exactly the same."

Chae Jung-an said she was close to Joo Sang-wook's wife, Cha Ye-ryun. "We used to spend time together in the same neighborhood. We went to bakeries and cafés, and Ye-ryun cooked for me even back then. She made gamjatang," she said. She added, "I don't know Joo Sang-wook very well in real life, but hasn't he been around for a long time? His gaze is steady, and perhaps because he has played kings so often, he seems relaxed. Ye-ryun is like a dazzling flame, and the way she embraces him makes them look well-balanced."

Joo Sang-wook was the person who proposed Yoon Kyung-ho's ratings pledge involving a vow of silence on 'Manager Kim,' which became a hot topic. He also made a ratings pledge for 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.' "Since it's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,' I said I would buy each of you a refrigerator if the ratings exceeded 5%," he said. He then made the bold promise, "If they exceed 7%, I'll send everyone on an overseas reward vacation." Choi Hyun-seok drew laughs by saying, "Cook as if you're prepared to lose an arm."

Joo Sang-wook is known in the entertainment industry as an avid angler. He said he often goes fishing with his wife, Cha Ye-ryun. "I enjoy fishing quite a bit, and I'm fairly good at catching bigfin reef squid. I clean everything and invite acquaintances over for a party early the next evening. My wife makes the stews and other dishes, while I prepare the sashimi. She makes things like fried bigfin reef squid," he said.

Cha Ye-ryun is such a talented cook that she is nicknamed 'Cha Jang-geum.' Joo Sang-wook heightened expectations for his refrigerator by saying, "She cooks so often and films herself cooking for YouTube almost every week, so there are always a lot of things in the refrigerator, and it's generally well-organized."

Joo Sang-wook, who said he enjoys alcohol, had a refrigerator filled with premium spirits. He said, "It's not that I think, 'I want this side dish because I'm drinking tonight.' Seeing a side dish makes me think of alcohol. The type of drink is determined by the dinner menu." His favorite dishes made by Cha Ye-ryun were Korean foods such as braised tofu, soft tofu stew and spicy braised chicken. Chae Jung-an then asked, "When the food is really delicious, do you immediately get affectionate? I saw you kiss her." Flustered, Joo Sang-wook dodged the question by saying, "I praise her a lot." The refrigerator contained various types of soy sauce. Joo Sang-wook said, "When I make food for my daughter, I handle simple dishes such as soy sauce noodles and soy sauce egg rice."

Joo Sang-wook's requested dish theme was then revealed. Saying that he wanted to cook for Cha Ye-ryun, he said, "She cooks for me so often. If I were to cook for her, I would like to learn properly and serve my wife a beautiful meal."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.