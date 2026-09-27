Jung Ho-young's Joint Commercial with Sam Kim Also Falls Through Amid Appearance-Fee Dispute: "They Demanded a 7-to-3 Split for a Major-Corporation Ad" ('Please Take Care of My Refrigerator')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] The behind-the-scenes story of Jung Ho-young and Sam Kim's failed joint commercial deal was revealed on 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.'

The September 27 episode of JTBC's entertainment program 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' featured actor Joo Sang-wook's refrigerator.

Joo Sang-wook's refrigerator was filled with premium liquor, as he is known to enjoy drinking. He said, "It's not that I think, 'Since I'm drinking today, I want to eat this dish as a drinking snack.' Rather, seeing a drinking snack makes me think of alcohol. The type of alcohol I drink is determined by the dinner menu."

Joo Sang-wook's requested cooking theme was also a dish that pairs well with soju. The competition was between Sam Kim and Jung Ho-young. The two chefs had shown extraordinary chemistry on Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars 2' and had been loved for their brotherly dynamic. However, the pair, who had even dreamed of winning the Best Couple Award, reportedly experienced a rift in their friendship recently. Ahn Jung-hwan raised the suspicion, saying, "I heard that they pretended to be a fake couple to land a joint commercial, but when no commercial offers came in, they drew a line between themselves."

Sam Kim responded, "A joint commercial offer came in recently. It was from a major corporation, too. I said, 'I'd be fine doing it with Ho-young,' but the other side said they would consider it." Jung Ho-young then said, "I was willing to do it if possible, but Sam Kim's appearance fee was higher. We needed to adjust the amounts to some extent, but he asked for a lot because he had become popular. They said they would give the remainder to me." He continued, "I could have understood a 6-to-4 split, but it was 7-to-3. After that, they never contacted me again."

Chae Jung-an was surprised by their candid revelations and asked, "Does 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' have no secrets?" Kim Poong revealed, "We talk about a lot of things in the waiting room." Joo Sang-wook was also bewildered, asking, "Is this for real?" The 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' production team then added the caption, "This is a joke," to smooth things over.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.