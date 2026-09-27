Moon Hee-kyung, 62, Leaves for the U.S. Alone to Live in a Dormitory: "What Am I Doing at This Age?"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Moon Hee-kyung has begun spending a month alone in New York.

On the 27th, Moon Hee-kyung posted several photos along with the message, "A single room with a private bathroom in a language-school dormitory. Even this is expensive because of New York's high cost of living. My favorite stir-fried anchovies, which I made and brought myself~ This place has a shared kitchen! Since no one recognizes me, I can walk around freely. I heated up Hetbahn instant rice in the microwave. I'm going back to basics, feeling like an international student! Last night's dinner cost 400,000 won! This morning's breakfast cost 3,000 won! I'm experiencing both extremes!"

The photos show Moon Hee-kyung staying at a language-school dormitory in New York. Even in the cramped dormitory, she has been adapting to life in the city by preparing and enjoying hearty Korean meals.

Moon Hee-kyung previously announced that she would take on one of her bucket-list goals: spending a month in New York. She said, "With the drama over, this is a gift to myself for all my hard work—spending a month in New York, which has long been one of my life's bucket-list goals! I prepared for it entirely on my own, and in New York, where I cannot communicate easily in the local language, I plan to learn English and take on another challenge." She added, "It's my first time doing this alone, so I'm scared and worried. Sometimes I wonder what I'm doing at this age, but I'm leaving because I feel I won't be able to do it if I don't go now."

After arriving in New York, Moon Hee-kyung began her new challenge while staying at a language school. She has received an outpouring of support as she fulfills her bucket-list dream.

Meanwhile, actress Moon Hee-kyung appeared in the KBS Drama series "Okay, Let's Get a Divorce."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.