'Choi Tae-joon♥' Park Shin-hye cheers for the Korea-Japan game from a postpartum care center just five days after giving birth: A second-time mom's relaxed confidence

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Shin-hye proudly showed the relaxed confidence of a second-time mom by passionately cheering for the South Korea national baseball team at the Asian Games just five days after giving birth to her second daughter.

On the 27th, Park Shin-hye posted a series of photos on social media showing herself watching the baseball final at the 2026 Asian Games.

The photos showed Park Shin-hye watching the final between South Korea and Japan on TV at home. Even while recovering from childbirth, she followed the national baseball team's bid for a gold medal in real time.

While watching the game, Park Shin-hye wrote, "Let's watch this today!" to express her anticipation.

As the game entered its final stages, her cheering grew even more fervent. Park Shin-hye posted a photo of KIM Do-young stepping up to bat and exclaimed, "I knew I could count on you!!!!!!!!! Let's protect the lead!!!!!" The TV screen in the photo clearly showed the name 'KIM D Y' and jersey number 5, drawing attention.

KIM Do-young did, in fact, play the role of a clutch performer that day. With South Korea and Japan tied 1-1, South Korea scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth with two outs and runners on first and third when KIM Do-young hit an infield single toward the third baseman. Moon Bo-kyung then followed with an RBI single, extending South Korea's lead to 3-1. South Korea ultimately defeated Japan 3-1 to win its fifth consecutive Asian Games gold medal.

What makes Park Shin-hye's post particularly notable is that she had given birth just five days earlier. Park Shin-hye welcomed a healthy second daughter on the 22nd. At the time, her agency, S.A.L.T. Entertainment, said, "Both the mother and child are healthy," adding that Park Shin-hye was resting and recovering in stable condition under the care of her family.

Meanwhile, Park Shin-hye married actor Choi Tae-joon in 2022 and welcomed their first son in May of that year. After giving birth to a second daughter about four years later, she and Choi Tae-joon became parents of one son and one daughter. Park Shin-hye's love of baseball, shown by her not missing the Taegeuk Warriors' bid for gold even while recovering immediately after childbirth, added a lighthearted touch.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.