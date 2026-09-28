Kwon Min-a Erupts in Anger at Older Sister Amid '800 Million Won Dispute': "She Didn't Answer Even After Hearing Mom Had Cardiac Arrest"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kwon Min-a, a former member of AOA, expressed her anger at her older sister while sharing news of their mother's medical emergency.

On the 27th, Kwon Min-a posted on social media, "My beautiful mom, I'm sorry. Please pray for her," and revealed that her mother was in critical condition.

She then directly mentioned her older sister, Kwon Min-jeong, writing, "Kwon Min-jeong won't answer even after hearing that Mom had cardiac arrest," and expressed her anger in harsh terms. According to Kwon Min-a's post, it appears that she was unable to reach her older sister even after being notified that their mother had suffered cardiac arrest.

However, no further details have been reported about the mother's specific health condition or her current situation.

The post has drawn even more attention because Kwon Min-a recently made public her long-standing conflict with her older sister.

On the 4th, Kwon Min-a revealed the financial dispute with her older sister on social media, saying, "In the end, my mother is the only person who remains as family to me."

At the time, Kwon Min-a claimed that her older sister had taken money not only from her but also from their mother and one of their mother's acquaintances. She claimed that the total amount involving the three people exceeded 700 million to 800 million won and said she had been out of contact with her older sister for several years.

Kwon Min-a explained that she had known for some time that her older sister had used the money, but because they were family, she could have accepted it if her sister had sincerely apologized and acknowledged her wrongdoing. However, she claimed that she learned the scale of the financial issue about two years ago after checking specific asset details and bank account records through her mother.

She also indicated that she intended to take legal action against her older sister over allegations including fraud and forgery of private documents. However, these remain one-sided claims from Kwon Min-a's side, and no specific rebuttal or position from her older sister has been reported so far.

The conflict between Kwon Min-a and her older sister previously came to light in 2021. At the time, Kwon Min-a also publicly claimed that she was in conflict with her older sister over financial issues, including taxes and business funds.

Against this backdrop, Kwon Min-a's renewed direct mention of her older sister while reporting their mother's medical emergency has once again brought the family conflict to light.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.