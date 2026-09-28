Cho Sae-ho Hangs His Head at Joo Woo-jae's Cutting Remark: "That's What Happens When You Choose the Wrong Friends and Take a Wrong Turn"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcast personality Cho Sae-ho lowered his head after Joo Woo-jae made a pointed remark about personal relationships.

Recently, a video titled "The Reason Things Haven't Worked Out for Cho Sae-ho" was posted on the YouTube channel "Doraiver."

Cho Sae-ho said to Joo Woo-jae, "Things have really worked out for you, brother-in-law Woo-jae." Wooyoung chimed in, saying, "You really married well."

Joo Woo-jae acknowledged this, saying, "That's right. Things have really worked out for me." He then gave an unexpected answer about why he had done so well.

Joo Woo-jae began, "There's exactly one reason I've done well: I chose the right friends." He continued, "When I see people who go around associating with just anyone, take a wrong turn, and end up like that..."

Cho Sae-ho lowered his head without saying a word. Kim Sook joined in, adding, "There is also one person among us who doesn't have much luck with people." As the members continued joking, Cho Sae-ho finally responded, "That's really important," and added, "Relationships are important in life."

In particular, the scene naturally brought to mind the controversy Cho Sae-ho faced late last year over his relationship with an acquaintance.

At the time, Cho Sae-ho became embroiled in so-called allegations of ties to organized crime after photos of him with Person A, who had been identified as a key organized-crime figure, were made public. Some people also raised suspicions that he had accepted money or had business ties with Person A. Cho denied the allegations, saying that Person A was an acquaintance he had met while attending local events in the past and that he had never received money from him or had any financial or business ties with him.

However, Cho Sae-ho bowed his head over failing to be sufficiently careful about his relationships as someone who appears before the public. Following the controversy, he left KBS2's "2 Days & 1 Night" and tvN's "You Quiz on the Block." He later apologized through "Doraiver 4," saying, "I am sorry for causing concern" and "I will pay more attention to the people around me going forward."

Cho Sae-ho continued his activities mainly through the "Doraiver" series and resumed his social media activity last August after a break of about eight months.

Against this backdrop, Joo Woo-jae named "having met the right friends" as the reason he had done well, right in front of Cho Sae-ho. He then said, "People who go around associating with just anyone, take a wrong turn, and end up like that." With Cho lowering his head and responding directly, "Relationships are important in life," the scene ended up strangely dovetailing with his past controversy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.