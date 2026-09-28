Baek Jin-hee: "I Hit My Head on a Rock During Filming and Suffered a Concussion; There Were Several Times I Almost Died"—A Belated Confession

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Actress Baek Jin-hee revealed that she suffered a concussion after falling awkwardly during filming.

On the 26th, the YouTube channel 'Jinny Is Back' uploaded a video titled 'Jinny's Keyring Men and a Y2K Pork Cutlet Mukbang: A Wild Chat with Choi Daniel and Kim Ki-Nam, with Not Even a Second of Dead Air!'

Baek Jin-hee met her close friends, actors Choi Daniel and Kim Ki-Nam, and looked back on their grueling filming experiences. Kim Ki-Nam, who first met Baek Jin-hee while filming 'Missing 9,' said, "The wind chill was minus 40 degrees. We were filming somewhere on the tidal flats in Incheon Metropolitan City, and I didn't even have a manager at the time. I was shivering when Jin-hee slipped me two hand warmers. It was the first time we'd met. I thought she was a good person, so I opened up to her." He added, "Filming 'Missing 9' wasn't easy. There were several times she almost died."

Baek Jin-hee said, "I can't swim. I have a fear of water, but I challenged myself to do it. So I kept going into the sea off Jeju Island in the middle of winter." She added, "There was even a scene where we got into a struggle, and I fell awkwardly and hit my head on a rock, suffering a concussion. All sorts of things happened."

That was not the only time Baek Jin-hee was injured during filming. She told Choi Daniel, "I'm only saying this now, but I was so grateful to you during 'Jugglers.' It was Kang Hye-jung's first day of filming. While waiting, I went to the bathroom, fell awkwardly and twisted my ankle, so filming was halted for a week. I wondered, 'What if I can't do it?' I barely returned, but I couldn't walk properly, so you had a really hard time. Since my movements were restricted, you changed everything to accommodate me. You waited for me because I couldn't change clothes quickly, and when I was in a wheelchair, everything took longer, but you waited for me through it all."

Choi Daniel said, "I felt bad for her too. As a fellow actor, Jin-hee had a lot she had to do. She tried to pretend she was fine even though she was hurt, but physical pain can't be helped, can it? Her ankle had completely twisted." Baek Jin-hee responded, "You were very considerate of me."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.