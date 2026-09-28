Aori's Traditional Korean Medicine Doctor Boyfriend Directly Addresses Rumors: "It Was My First Time Dating a Patient; Her Divorce Was Actually a Plus"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Aori's boyfriend, a YouTuber, personally addressed several allegations surrounding him.

On the 27th, a video titled "Aori's Guy, Hyunjudi, Answers Your Questions Instead" was posted on Aori's YouTube channel.

Aori's younger sister interrogated her boyfriend about various rumors, saying, "My sister has started publicly dating someone. But I can't trust her judgment in men at all. So I dug up every question I could. I'm going to ask all the questions you couldn't bring yourselves to ask because you thought they might be rude, and get to the bottom of everything."

Aori previously revealed that she met her traditional Korean medicine doctor boyfriend after visiting his clinic to lose weight. Her younger sister therefore asked whether Aori had ulterior motives, saying, "What were you thinking when she first walked into the director's office with those twig-like arms?" Her boyfriend replied, "There are occasionally patients like that, and the atmosphere is different when that happens. But she was quite serious."

Aori stated, "But I didn't show any sign of it. I thought there might have been something when I went in for treatment, but I seriously only talked about dieting." Her younger sister then asked, "Have you ever dated someone this way before?" Her boyfriend replied, "Never. It wasn't that I believed I could never date a patient. I thought it was possible I might date one person that way at some point in my life, but it had never happened before. She was the first."

He said Aori's divorce had not been an obstacle, explaining, "I had never imagined that I would date a divorced woman. Then I found myself in a situation where I had to think about it, and it was fine. It didn't bother me at all. I saw it as her having had one intense relationship." He continued, "We talked about her divorce after seeing each other three or four times, and that's when I watched the video about her divorce. I deliberately hadn't watched it before because I didn't want to develop any preconceived notions, but it was so sad when I finally saw it. That's how the subject of her divorce naturally came up. The divorce process and the way she overcame it could have made someone withdraw because it was, in a way, sad. But I liked how well she overcame it. If anything, it was a plus. Seeing what she had been through made me think, 'So this is the kind of person she is,' and I liked her even more."

Jokingly, her boyfriend said, "We wouldn't have been able to meet if she hadn't gotten divorced, right?" He added, "To be honest, I haven't been through a divorce myself, but I have dated too. I thought Min-young's situation was different because her past was known to many people, and that it wasn't something to worry too much about. Her past wasn't anything to be ashamed of. If anything, it made me think she was a good person."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.