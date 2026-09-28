Kwon Min-a furious at older sister who 'went off the radar after allegedly embezzling 800 million won'—even as their mother suffered cardiac arrest, she was on social media...

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kwon Min-a, a former member of AOA, continued posting on social media even as her mother was in critical condition.

On the 27th, Kwon Min-a wrote on her account, "My beautiful mom, I'm sorry. Please pray for her." She also mentioned her older sister, writing, "Kwon XX won't answer calls even after being told that Mom suffered cardiac arrest."

While netizens prayed for her mother's recovery, they also expressed concern about Kwon Min-a's condition. They said it did not seem healthy for her to search for photos of herself with her mother and post them on social media even though her mother was facing an emergency. Netizens commented, "Posting on social media even at a time like this. Please stay away from social media," and "Social media is a curse." Others defended Kwon Min-a, saying, "Wouldn't this be a post she left because she wanted something—anything—to hold on to? Couldn't her sister see this post?"

Kwon Min-a has been embroiled in a long-running financial dispute with her older sister, Ms. Kwon. In 2021, she revealed that her sister had promised to help her reduce her taxes but failed to do so properly. Instead, she allegedly threatened Kwon Min-a by bringing up tax evasion issues and entered into a lease agreement for an expensive imported car under Kwon Min-a's name.

More recently, Kwon Min-a said her sister had embezzled a total of 700 million to 800 million won, including money belonging to Kwon Min-a, their mother, and their mother's acquaintance. She said she would take legal action on charges including fraud, forgery of private documents, embezzlement, and intimidation.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.